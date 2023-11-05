INDIA BONDS-India bond yields fall tracking US peers; seen rangebound

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields fell on Monday tracking U.S. Treasury yields after job growth in the world's largest economy slowed more than expected in October, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates further.

The 10-year India benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.3013% as of 10:10 a.m. IST, after ending at 7.3140% in the previous session.

"The benchmark yield opened below 7.30% but the market is nervous due to concerns over the central bank's debt sale," a trader at a private bank said.

"The trading volume is also lower, so yields will mostly remain rangebound during the day."

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to five-week lows on Friday after a key employment data came in cooler than economists anticipated.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 150,000 jobs last month, below economists expectations for a gain of 180,000.

U.S. bond yields have been easing since the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision last week, on optimism that the central bank will not hike rates anymore.

The U.S. 10-year yield fell 11 basis points on Friday and was last trading at 4.5806%.

Traders are now pricing in only a 7% chance of a Fed rate hike in December, down from 20% last week. FEDWATCH

India bond trading volumes remain impacted on uncertainty over the timing of the open market sale of bonds from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In October, the RBI announced its intention to conduct bond sales via auctions to absorb liquidity, with the market expecting sales of 500 billion rupees ($6 billion).

Market participants last week raised concerns over declining trading activity in bonds since the announcement of the bond sale plan.

The RBI net sold 28.25 billion rupees of government bonds via screen-based trades in the secondary market in week ended Oct. 27, lower than 41.75 billion rupees sold in the previous week.

($1 = 83.1720 Indian rupees)

