INDIA BONDS-India bond yields fall on proposal for inclusion on Bloomberg EM index

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Tuesday, on optimism following a proposal to include eligible domestic bonds on the Bloomberg Emerging Market Local Currency index.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.1884% after closing at 7.2016% in the previous session.

Bloomberg Index Services' proposal on Monday came a few months after JPMorgan said it would include India in its widely-tracked emerging market debt index from June.

"The proposed inclusion is a positive for bond markets as it could infuse a meaningful sticky inflow into Indian markets," Anitha Rangan, an economist at Equirus Group, said.

There was a rise in foreign investment in Indian bonds in 2023 as JPMorgan's decision to add the debt to its indexes boosted inflows to a six-year high. This trend is expected to continue in 2024 as well.

Indian bond yields also fell on Tuesday as investors took comfort from the fall in U.S. bond yields after the Federal Reserve of New York's latest survey of consumer expectations showed that inflation projection fell to the lowest in nearly three years, supporting expectations of rate cuts.

Meanwhile, oil prices declined over 3% on Monday on sharp price cuts by top exporter Saudi Arabia and a rise in OPEC output that offset supply concerns generated by escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East. O/R

Traders now await U.S. inflation data, due this week, for an indication of when the Federal Reserve might start cutting interest rates.

Markets see a 62% chance the Fed could begin easing rates as early as March, compared with a nearly 90% chance a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

India will also report its latest inflation print this week.

On Tuesday, nine Indian states raised 193.30 billion rupees via bonds, with the cutoff yields slightly higher than expected.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.