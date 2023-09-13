INDIA BONDS-India bond yields fall on easing local inflation; US CPI, oil price on tap

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields dropped on Wednesday on lower-than-expected August inflation data, but a rise in U.S. peers and oil prices stemmed the fall.

The new 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.1738%, compared with its previous close of 7.2002%.

"The inflation number provided comfort to the market and the CPI (consumer price index) is expected to fall further in September," said Yogesh Kalinge, vice-president at AK Capital Services.

"However, U.S. inflation print will be a key trigger, which will provide direction to the benchmark bond yield."

India's retail inflation eased to 6.83% in August from 7.44% in July and below the 7% estimated in a Reuters poll. It, however, remained above the RBI's target band for a second consecutive month.

The overnight index swaps fell on Wednesday following moderation in inflation. Market participants now see the Reserve Bank of India holding rates steady for the rest of this fiscal.

The RBI held its key lending rate steady at 6.50% in its August policy. The next policy meeting is scheduled in October.

The U.S. 10-year yield rose ahead of the inflation data due later in the day and was at 4.30%, while oil prices extended 10-month highs on supply concerns.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is not expected to hike rates next week, while the odds of an increase in November are around 42%. FEDWATCH

The RBI's revised guidelines on categorisation of bank investment, released on Tuesday, also aided market sentiment.

The Indian central bank's move to lift the cap on how much a bank can invest in bonds it intends to hold to maturity will boost lenders' appetite for government securities and benefit their bottom lines, bankers and analysts said.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.