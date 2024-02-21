INDIA BONDS-India bond yields fall on demand from foreign investors; RBI minutes eyed

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields closed lower on Wednesday, led by recent buying from foreign investors and as investors awaited minutes from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for further cues.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CCended at 7.0533%, following its previous close at 7.0610%.

"Despite higher crude prices and soaring U.S. yields, domestic bond yields inched down due to strong demand from FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) recently," said VRC Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.

Foreign investors have been on a buying spree ahead of the scheduled inclusion of Indian government bonds in JPMorgan's emerging market debt index from June.

They have bought around 350 billion rupees ($4.22 billion) of bonds on a net basis so far in 2024 after purchases in 2023 jumped to a six-year high, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting are due later in the day, while minutes of the Indian central bank' February monetary policy meeting will be out on Thursday.

The RBI had left interest rates and its policy stance unchanged while reiterating its commitment to meeting the 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

Inflation expectations in India may stabilise and edge down going ahead, but renewed pressures from cereals and proteins cannot be ruled out, the central bank said in its February bulletin published on Tuesday.

The country's retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.10% in January, from 5.69% in December.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR was around 4.26%, as hopes of imminent rate cuts ebb.

Oil prices rose amid concerns over attacks on ships in the Red Sea and growing expectations that cuts to U.S. interest rates will take longer than thought. O/R

For 2024, futures traders are pricing in at least three U.S. rate cuts of 25 basis points each, from expectations of at least five cuts two weeks ago. FEDWATCH

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.