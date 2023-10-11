INDIA BONDS-India bond yields fall as value buying persists, easing US peers aid

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields settled lower on Wednesday as traders continued to make fresh investments after the recent spike in yields, while easing U.S. peers provided comfort.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield IN071833G=CC closed at 7.3049% after ending the previous session at 7.3471%. It had touched a seven-month high of 7.3952% on Monday on speculations about the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bond sale announcement.

However, the recent surge in yields provided a value-buying opportunity for traders, leading to yields easing in the last two sessions.

"Bonds could find buyers at higher yields due to factors like inclusion in global bond indices, positive real rate environment, softening core inflation and relatively balanced demand-supply dynamics in second half of the year," said Gurvinder Singh Wasan, senior fund manager and credit analyst (fixed income) at JM Financial Mutual Fund said.

The 10-year benchmark U.S. yield extended declines to below 4.55% on Wednesday on safe-haven demand due to the conflict in the Middle East, while remarks from Federal Reserve officials reassured investors that the Fed may not hike rates further.

Broader market sentiment also received support as oil prices did not show any major rise despite the conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, with the benchmark Brent crude contract trading below $90 per barrel.

Market participants now await the inflation prints for U.S. and India, both due on Thursday, to further gauge the respective central banks' policy actions.

Indian retail inflation likely eased to 5.50% in September, within the RBI's tolerance band, on moderating food price rises and government subsidies that offset a surge in the cost of crude oil, a Reuters poll found.

The RBI kept monetary policy unchanged at 6.50% last week but signalled interest rates would remain high until inflation was closer to 4% target.

