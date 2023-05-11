News & Insights

US Markets

INDIA BONDS-India bond yields fall as US data hints Fed may pause rate hikes

Credit: REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

May 11, 2023 — 12:41 am EDT

Written by Bhakti Tambe for Reuters ->

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields fell early on Thursday, tracking fall in U.S. yields, as U.S. inflation data increased bets of the Federal Reserve pausing interest rate hikes.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.0245% as of 10:07 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.0405% on Wednesday.

"A large section of the market was of a view that Fed will pause in June and inflation data has reinforced that. So, the benchmark bond yield may test 7% but don't think it may go below that immediately," a dealer with a private bank said.

Fed funds futures are currently pricing in a 94.6% likelihood of a pause in the June meeting from around 82% on Wednesday. FEDWATCH

The U.S. central bank hiked its interest rates by 25 basis points in its last policy meeting while indicating a pause in rate hikes. The Fed fund rate currently stands at 5.00-5.25%.

While the inflation data was roughly in line with estimates, U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, as it provided a relief to some investors who were concerned that price pressures may have been stronger than expected.

The 10-year U.S. benchmark bond US10YT=RR yield fell by 8 bps on Wednesday and was last at 3.4420%. The yield on two-year note US2YT=RR fell below 4% and was at 3.9348%.

Market participants now await local inflation data and federal debt auction on Friday for further cues.

India's inflation likely cooled to an 18-month low in April to 4.80%, below the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for the second consecutive month, according to a Reuters poll.

The Indian government aims to raise 390 billion rupees ($4.77 billion) on Friday. The auction includes 120 billion rupees of liquid 2036 paper.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Varun H K)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.