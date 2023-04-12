INDIA BONDS-India bond yields end tad lower before inflation data

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally lower on Wednesday, as markets kept their focus on the March inflation reading from the U.S. as well as at home, both due later in the day.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.2134%, after closing at 7.2224% on Tuesday. Indian financial markets will be shut on Friday.

"U.S. inflation could act as a key trigger, even though another hike by the Fed next month is largely expected," said Abhishek Upadhyay, senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

The U.S. consumer inflation is the last print before the next U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on May 2-3. The data will play a pivotal role in the Fed's decision, with the odds of a 25-basis point (bps) hike rising to over 71%.

Minutes of the Fed's latest meeting, in which it raised rates by 25 bps, are also due on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India's consumer inflation likely eased in March to 5.80%, dipping below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time in 2023, a Reuters poll of economists found.

The data will follow RBI's surprise move last week to hold its key interest rate steady at 6.50%, against analyst expectations of a 25 bps hike.

"Though there has been a pause from the central bank, there may not be immediate rate cuts in India, and hence bond yields should remain in thin range," ICICI Securities Primary Dealership's Upadhyay said.

The RBI will likely keep interest rates unchanged at least until the end of this fiscal year as it evaluates the delayed impact of previous hikes on economic growth and high inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Traders also await central government bond sale, due on Thursday, where it aims to raise 390 billion rupees ($4.75 billion), which includes a and a seven-year paper.

($1 = 82.0530 Indian rupees)

