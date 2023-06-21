INDIA BONDS-India bond yields end tad higher ahead of India, US central bank cues

By Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally higher on Wednesday as market participants awaited comments from U.S. and Indian central banks.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0676%, after closing at 7.0583% in the previous session.

"There is absolutely no trigger for bonds to move in either direction of late, which has led to range-bound moves," said Raju Sharma, chief investment officer – debt at IDBI Mutual Fund.

Federal Reserve officials are due to speak later in the day, but Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday will be the key trigger watched, potentially offering more insight into the path of interest rates in the world's largest economy.

In its June policy, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged but warned of a half-percentage point hike in 2023. The odds of a rate hike in July stand at around 74%. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, the minutes from the latest Reserve Bank of India's latest monetary policy meeting, in which the RBI kept interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive time, are due on Thursday.

The RBI, however, had said retail inflation needed to move towards its 4% target and that it would do "whatever is necessary to ensure that long-term inflation expectations remain firmly anchored."

"Market is also slightly concerned about monsoon's progress, which is a key element for inflation trajectory," IDBI Mutual Fund's Sharma added.

Traders also await the central government's weekly debt auction on Friday, which will provide a better idea of investor appetite. New Delhi is set to raise 310 billion rupees ($3.78 billion, including the liquid 14-year bond.

The central bank sold 91-day Treasury bills at lower-than-expected cutoff yields, amid strong demand from some large mutual funds, traders said.

($1 = 82.0425 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

