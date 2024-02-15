INDIA BONDS-India bond yields end lower tracking US peers; debt sale eyed

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Thursday, tracking a fall in U.S. peers, with the focus now shifting to the government's last debt sale for the current financial year.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.0883%, following its previous close of 7.1110%.

"Bond yields are reacting to movements in U.S. peers as local factors such as Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy and the budget are out of the way. Friday's auction will give directional cues but global factors will remain key for bonds," a foreign bank trader said.

New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.61 billion) through the debt sale.

U.S. yields eased on Wednesday after Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said the central bank's path back to its 2% inflation target rate would still be on track even if price increases run a bit hotter than expected over the next few months.

He added that the Fed should be wary of waiting too long before it cuts interest rates.

The 10-year U.S. yield touched a high of 4.33% on Wednesday as a bigger-than-expected rise in inflation deferred rate cut expectations. The yield US10YT=RR was last at 4.22% during Asian hours.

Market expectations for a Fed rate cut in June stand at 78.5%, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool, while the odds of a cut in May have fallen to 38.5%, down from 63.7% a week ago.

Indian debt market participants have also pushed their expectations for the start of rate cuts by at least two months following the RBI's hawkish tone in its latest monetary policy statement.

"RBI has reiterated its emphasis on keeping inflation under check," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings and Research.

"We expect RBI to hold on to the policy rates during 1HFY25 and the policy easing could start only in 2HFY25 and that too will be data dependent."

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.