INDIA BONDS-India bond yields end lower, tracking fall in U.S. peers

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally lower on Wednesday, tracking a sharp fall in the U.S. Treasury yields as bets of a quicker policy pivot by the Federal Reserve gained steam.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1126%, after closing at 7.1298% on Tuesday.

"Since markets are expecting a policy pause, emerging markets should start attracting capital again, so risk appetite is returning back and hence we have seen a recent rally," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer of Star Health and Allied Insurance.

India's benchmark bond yields have fallen 9 basis points (bps) since Thursday.

Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR fell by 12 bps on Tuesday as shares of First Republic Bank dropped sharply, sparking fears that the worst for the regional banking is not over yet.

The Fed policy decision is due on May 3, with odds of a rate hike easing to 83%, against 90% last week. FEDWATCH

Market participants await commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers as a dovish Fed may also provide similar comfort to the Reserve Bank of India, which maintained a status-quo on rates earlier this month.

Bond yields have been trending downwards over the last few sessions as foreign banks have stepped up buying on hopes of a policy pivot.

These banks have bought bonds worth over 150 billion rupees ($1.84 billion) on a net basis in the last six sessions, data from Clearing Corp of India showed.

Traders said, local bond traders will continue to track movement in the U.S. yields but any sharp movement is unlikely till the next major trigger.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Srivastava however, does not expect the benchmark bond yield to fall below key 7%-mark over the next couple of months.

($1 = 81.7300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: bhakti.rajendratambe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twiter: https://twitter.com/TambeBhakti))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.