News & Insights

INDIA BONDS-India bond yields end higher; eye on Fed decision

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

June 14, 2023 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields closed higher on Wednesday, breaking a two-session declining streak and tracking U.S. peers ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0069%, after closing at 6.9998% in the previous session. The benchmark yield had eased four basis points in the last two sessions.

"We expect a pause from the Fed, but the action would shift to July policy when the U.S. central bank could deliver a rate hike," said Pawan Somani, head of fixed income at Knight Fintech Research.

U.S. yields rose on bets of a hawkish tilt to the Fed's stance, even as traders expected a status quo on rates after 10 straight hikes.

The 10-year yield was above 3.80%, while the two-year yield, a closer indicator of rate expectations, was above the 4.65% mark.

The odds of a pause currently stand at more than 92% but have dropped to 35% for the July policy meeting. The Fed has raised rates by 500 bps in the 10 meetings since March 2022 to 5.00%-5.25%. FEDWATCH

Data showed the U.S. consumer price index increased 0.1% last month after gaining 0.4% in April. In the 12 months through May, the CPI climbed 4%, the smallest year-on-year rise since March 2021.

Local bond yields eased this week after India's retail inflation eased to an over-two-year low of 4.25% in May.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India kept its key lending rate steady for a second straight policy meeting but said monetary conditions will remain tight to further curb inflation.

Active fixed-income investors could place bets on shorter-duration government bonds while avoiding longer-term papers amid a flattish yield curve, and as rate cuts are unlikely this financial year, Rahul Bhuskute, chief investment officer at Bharti AXA Life Insurance, said.

($1 = 82.1100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.