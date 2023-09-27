INDIA BONDS-India bond yields end higher as borrowing stays unchanged, eye on debt sale

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended higher on Wednesday as the government stuck to its borrowing target for the fiscal second half, contrary to market expectations of lowering supply.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.1704%, after closing at 7.1441% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"An unchanged borrowing calendar and quarter end closing saw some market participants cutting positions," said VRC Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.

India maintained its plan to borrow 6.55 trillion rupees ($78.73 billion) through bond issues in the months of October-March, in line with the budget, while some market participants had speculated a reduction in borrowing.

The government will borrow the maximum of 1.45 trillion rupees through 10-year bonds, which is 22% of the overall borrowing.

Nomura said the five-year segment issuance looks to be relatively low, while the 10-year part looks heavy as compared to the first half.

India plans to borrow between 300 billion rupees and 390 billion rupees a week in the second half of the fiscal year after completing 8.88 trillion rupees borrowing in April-September. New Delhi will raise 390 billion rupees on Friday.

Meanwhile, India's first-ever issuance of 50-year government bonds and 30-year green bonds can be easily absorbed by insurance companies and provident funds, which are keen and have been looking for avenues to park long-term funds, officials said.

U.S. yields stayed elevated, with the 10-year yield trading above 4.50% on bets of higher-for-longer interest rates, and the benchmark Brent crude contract stayed near $95 per barrel.

These factors have dented investors' appetite and broadly offset the bullishness from JPMorgan's inclusion of India in its emerging market debt index.

Indian benchmark bond yield may cross 7.25% in the coming weeks, Aneesh Srivastava, executive director and chief investment officer at Star Health Insurance said.

($1 = 83.1981 Indian rupees)

