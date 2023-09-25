INDIA BONDS-India bond yields end flat; traders eye debt sales, higher US yields

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields reversed an early fall to end flat on Monday as the initial enthusiasm around the inclusion of domestic bonds in JPMorgan's index waned, with the focus shifting to upcoming debt supply and elevated U.S. yields.

The 10-year 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.1541%, compared to Friday's close of 7.1570%.

The bond yield fell earlier in the day as sentiment stayed supported after the announcement that JPMorgan will include India in its widely tracked emerging market debt index, setting the stage for billions of dollars of inflows.

However, elevated U.S. yields following hawkish Federal Reserve rate guidance capped the decline in domestic yields. The 10-year U.S. yield has risen in the last six consecutive sessions and was hovering around over 16-year high of 4.50%.

"Higher U.S. yields, which translates into narrowing spread with domestic yields, makes the case for active debt inflows challenging. Rising oil prices are another challenge," said Anitha Rangan, an economist at Equirus Group.

"Near-term risks have not changed with the medium-term bond inclusion event."

The inclusion of sovereign debt in JPMorgan's index will start on June 28, 2024, and will extend over 10 months with 1% increments on its index weighting.

HSBC said the move will likely bring in $20 billion to $22 billion of index-related inflows while also crowding in additional funds.

The FTSE Russell, which has India on its watchlist for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index, will announce a decision on Sept. 28.

Traders will closely track upcoming bond auctions this week to gauge the demand-supply dynamics in a holiday-shortened week.

Indian states will raise 270 billion rupees ($3.25 billion) through a sale of bonds on Tuesday, while New Delhi will raise 390 billion rupees on Friday.

The market also awaits the second-half borrowing calendar, which will be due by the end of this week.

($1 = 83.1060 Indian rupees)

