INDIA BONDS-India bond yields end flat as key inflation data to provide next trigger

October 12, 2023 — 07:35 am EDT

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended nearly unchanged on Thursday as market participants awaited the latest inflation data at home and in the United States for directional cues.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC closed at 7.2977% after ending at 7.3049% in the previous session.

"Even if inflation print is favourable from the bond market's perspective, we are unlikely to see any major rally, as the central bank could come out with an open market sale any moment," said Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice president at PNB Gilts.

India's retail inflation likely eased to 5.50% last month - within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target range - on moderating food price rises and government subsidies that offset a surge in the cost of crude oil, a Reuters poll of 66 economists found.

Inflation had jumped to 6.83% in August. However, the RBI kept the rates unchanged as expected, but signalled that interest rates would remain high until inflation was closer to the 4% target.

On the other hand, U.S. inflation data is expected to show that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.6% year-on-year in September, down from a 3.7% increase in August.

Dovish commentary from Federal Reserve officials, alongside expectations of cooling inflation, have led to bets that the central bank may not hike rates.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR has tumbled over 30 basis points from its over 16-year high of 4.89% hit last week.

Local bond yields eased in the past two trading sessions on value buying after the benchmark yield hit a seven-month high of 7.40% on Monday.

Yields had jumped, after the RBI announced plans to conduct open market sales of bonds through auctions to absorb liquidity from the banking system.

The central bank could sell around 500 billion rupees ($6.01 billion) of bonds under its plan, treasury officials told Reuters.

($1 = 83.2225 Indian rupees)

