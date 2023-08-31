INDIA BONDS-India bond yields end August flat; inflation, liquidity key triggers for Sept

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Thursday amid choppy trading in August, with the benchmark bond yield flattish after rising in the previous two months, while investors look ahead for cues on inflation and liquidity in September.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1655%, after closing the previous session at 7.1850%. The yield ended flat in August, after rising by an aggregate of 19 basis points in June-July.

"Major trigger for bonds would be how the inflation trajectory evolves in coming months, and the central bank's stance on liquidity management," said Abhishek Upadhyay, senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

Earlier this month, bond yields rose, tracking a spike in U.S. yields, with the 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR jumping to its highest level in nearly 16 years.

However, U.S. yields eased amid subdued economic data that diminished the odds of interest rates remaining higher for longer.

The domestic benchmark bond yield hit a near four-month high of 7.26%, but eased as the month progressed.

The Reserve Bank of India paused interest rates in August for the third consecutive time but raised the inflation forecast for the quarter as well as the year.

India's retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.87% in June. Inflation will remain above the RBI's upper tolerance band at least until October, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The central bank also mandated banks to maintain an incremental cash reserve ratio on increase in deposits from May 19 to July 28, leading to withdrawal of over one trillion rupees ($12.09 billion) from the banking system, which pushed the liquidity into deficit for the first time this fiscal.

The RBI will take a decision on this move on or before Sept. 8, and this will guide the liquidity position in the market in a month that is heavy on tax outflows.

