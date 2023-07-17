INDIA BONDS-India bond yields edge lower tracking U.S. yields

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Monday, with the benchmark ending below a key technical level, as it tracked a similar movement in U.S. peers amid a lack of other triggers.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0758%, after closing at 7.0910% on Friday. The yield registered its biggest weekly fall last week since the seven days ended May 5.

"While the next key trigger is U.S. Federal Reserve policy next week, domestic yield will remain in the range of 7.06%-7.14% till Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy," Shrisha Acharya, a fixed income trader at DCB Bank said.

Bond yields had risen earlier in the session tracking U.S. peers after consumer inflation expectations in the world's largest economy rose in July.

The 10-year U.S. yield rose 6 basis points (bps) on Friday and was 3 bps lower at 3.7852% on Monday.

Market participants now wait to assess Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's tone at the U.S. central bank's July meeting for further indications on whether it is likely to continue raising rates beyond a highly anticipated 25 basis points increase this month.

The odds of a 25-basis points hike in July remain around 92%, but those of another hike after that have come down. FEDWATCH

The RBI maintained status quo on policy rates in its previous two meetings after hiking by 250 bps in the last financial year, but now aims to meet the 4% inflation target which has pushed back bets of rate cut.

Surging food prices accelerated India's June retail inflation rate to 4.81%, snapping four months of easing and higher than the revised 4.31% for May and 4.58% expected in a Reuters poll.

The RBI's repo rate is currently at 6.50% and the next monetary policy meeting is due in August.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

