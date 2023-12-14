INDIA BONDS-India bond yields edge lower on dovish US Fed

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields fell sharply, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a nearly one-month low, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled the end of policy tightening and projected three rate cuts in 2024.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.2151% as of 10:50 a.m. IST, at the lowest level since Nov. 17, after ending the previous session at 7.2581%.

"The 10-year U.S. yield is trading below 4% so that led to the sharp downward movement in local yields. The 10-year India bond yield will see strong resistance at 7.20%," a foreign bank trader said.

The 10-year U.S. yield fell to its lowest since August, driven by the near-unanimous projection of 17 out of 19 Fed officials that the policy rate will be lower by the end of 2024.

The median projections now indicate a decline of three-quarters of a percentage point from the current 5.25-5.50% range for the Fed funds rate. The Fed has increased its policy rate by 525 basis points to the current range since March 2022.

"People are not writing down rate hikes" in their latest economic projections, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said following the end of the central bank's final policy meeting of the year on Wednesday.

U.S. fed funds futures have boosted the chances of a rate cut in March to 77% after the Fed decision, according to LSEG's FedWatch. The market has also priced in more than 100 bps of easing next year. FEDWATCH

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India maintained its key repo rate at 6.50% for the fifth consecutive meeting, signalling continued tight monetary policy as it monitors inflation risks.

Market participants also await Friday's weekly debt auction for further cues. New Delhi aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($3.96 billion) via bonds.

($1 = 83.3125 Indian rupees)

