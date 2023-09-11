INDIA BONDS-India bond yields edge higher, mirror U.S. Treasuries

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose on Monday morning, as U.S. Treasury yields and crude oil prices stayed higher, while investors awaited key inflation data this week.

The new 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.1888% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.1774%.

"We have picked up from where we ended last week, and there are no bullish factors for investors to add heavy long positions," a bond trader with a private bank said.

U.S. Treasury yields continued to move upwards, with the 10-year rate at 4.30%, amid fears that interest rates will remain higher for longer.

Even though the U.S. Federal Reserve is not expected to hike rates next week, the odds of a rate increase in November are nearly 50%. FEDWATCH

The benchmark Brent crude oil contract LCOc1 was trading above the $90-per-barrel mark amid concerns over supply. India is one of the largest importers of the commodity, and elevated oil prices push up inflation.

Bond investors await inflation prints from the U.S. and India this week.

India's retail inflation will likely ease in August from a 15-month high in July but hold above the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% target range for a second month, a Reuters poll found.

The poll of 45 economists predicted the August print at 7%, against 7.44% in July. The data is due on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, bond traders were cautious after the central bank's winding down of the incremental cash reserve ratio in phases, amid concerns that the funds released would be lower than the tax outflows scheduled through next week.

