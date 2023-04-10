INDIA BONDS-India bond yields edge higher as profit booking continues

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields edged higher on Monday as traders continued to book profits after the Reserve Bank of India's rate pause, though the benchmark bond yield remained near its lowest level in over four months.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.2313% after closing at 7.2120% on Thursday, which was its lowest since December 1. Indian markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday.

"Profit booking by banks and rise in U.S. yields are keeping yield in a very tight range, giving very little scope for yields to move sharply on either side," said a dealer with a state-owned bank.

Banks, especially state-run lenders, have been booking profit since Thursday, after the RBI in a surprise move maintained status quo on the repo rate at 6.50%, following six consecutive hikes.

These banks net sold bonds worth 107.58 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) on Thursday, their biggest single session sale in three years.

U.S. yields rose after strong economic data raised bets of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve in May. The 10-year U.S. yield was at 3.36%, up seven basis points from its previous close.

Bond yields plunged on Thursday after the RBI's rate decision. Most market participants now expect a prolonged pause, even though RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Thursday's decision was "a pause and not a pivot."

"Going ahead, the market will focus on RBI's liquidity management and global yield movements," said Puneet Pal, head-fixed income at PGIM India Mutual Fund.

Meanwhile, the overnight indexed swap rates are pricing in interest rate cuts by the RBI before the end of 2023. Nomura expects the RBI to cuts rate by 75 bps in October-March period.

"Supply pressure can negate any meaningful downside in yields. We expect the steepening bias to continue over the next one quarter," Pal added.

($1 = 81.9470 Indian rupees)

