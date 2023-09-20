INDIA BONDS-India bond yields edge down on index inclusion optimism; Fed meet key

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields fell marginally in early trade on Wednesday amid optimism that the country's debt could be added to global bond indexes, while traders awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.1432% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.1597% in the previous session.

"Bets of positive move towards inclusion are helping," a trader with a primary dealership said.

"Still, at these levels, traders would want to wait for fresh triggers and the first one will be the Fed's guidance on interest rate trajectory."

Optimism over inclusion of Indian bonds in global indexes has been helping demand, with foreign investors buying bonds that do not have investment caps.

J.P.Morgan will likely review the composition of its emerging markets government bond index by early October, while a review of the FTSE global bond index is due before September end.

Meanwhile, the U.S. central bank is expected to stand pat on policy rates, but its guidance for the next quarter could move the markets either way, traders said.

The odds of a rate hike in November currently stand below 30%. FEDWATCH

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR was at 4.36%, near its highest level in 16 years, and a further rise could lead to some selling pressure on local bonds.

The rate-sensitive two-year U.S. yield US2YT=RR was at 5.09%.

The benchmark Brent crude contract was around $94 per barrel, after hitting a fresh 10-month high on Tuesday.

Elevated oil prices impact local inflation as India is one of the largest importers of the commodity.

Indian states will sell 127.23 billion rupees ($1.53 billion) of bonds on Thursday, while New Delhi will sell 330 billion rupees of debt on Friday.

($1 = 83.2110 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

