INDIA BONDS-India bond yields ease this week on inclusion news, rise for day

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower in the second week of the New Year, after starting 2024 higher, as news on index inclusion aided, while strong upside resistance in U.S. yields also helped sentiment.

Bond yields, however, rose for the first time in five sessions on Friday, after weaker-than-expected demand at the weekly bond auction.

New Delhi raised 330 billion rupees ($3.98 billion) through the sale of bonds, which includes 160 billion rupees of the benchmark paper. This will take the benchmark paper's outstanding issuance to 1.69 trillion rupees.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.1795%, following its previous close at 7.1619%. The yield ended five basis points (bps) lower this week, after rising six bps last week.

"There was some positive move after the index inclusion news, but the benchmark is unable to break the 7.15% mark and the market is eyeing fresh triggers, said VRC Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.

"Still, any upside above 7.20% is an attractive level to enter."

Bond yields eased as Bloomberg Index Services proposed including some Indian bonds in its emerging market local currency index from September. The move would further enhance already-rising inflows after JPMorgan's index inclusion, which will take place in June.

Traders did not react much to the slight uptick in U.S. consumer prices that rose 0.3% last month after nudging up 0.1% in November. In the 12-month period, inflation rose 3.4% after increasing 3.1% in November, against expectations of a gain of 0.2% and 3.2%, respectively.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR eased below 4%, while the odds of a rate cut by the Fed in March rose slightly to 73% from below 70% earlier this week. FEDWATCH

Traders now await India's retail inflation print, which is expected to rise to 5.87% in December from 5.55% in November as per a Reuters poll, but staying within the Reserve Bank of India's target range for a fourth consecutive month.

($1 = 82.8890 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.