INDIA BONDS-India bond yields ease for week on index inclusion optimism, end day higher

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower for the week amid growing optimism over the inclusion of local bonds in global indexes, despite rising on Friday after weaker-than-expected demand for debt sale.

The new 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC closed at 7.1644%, after ending the previous session at 7.1048%. The 10-year benchmark yield IN10YT=RR fell four basis points (bps) this week.

"The negativity from bonds has been taken away due to index inclusion hopes and the central bank's new circular on investment from banks," said VRC Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.

Market sentiment has been boosted with growth bets over India's inclusion in global bond indexes.

Foreign investors have also stepped up purchases of bonds that have no limits on foreign investment to just under one trillion rupees ($12.04 billion), a record high.

JPMorgan will likely review the composition of its index by early October, while a review of the FTSE global bond index is due before September end.

These bets got a boost after the Reserve Bank of India earlier this month sought views from market participants on the settlement of bonds via the Euroclear platform.

Still, elevated U.S. Treasury yields and oil prices added to concerns, the primary reason for weaker-than-expected bidding at the debt auction. New Delhi raised 310 billion rupees through a sale of bonds including liquid 14-year paper.

The benchmark Brent contract was trading around the critical $95 per barrel mark, its highest level in 10 months, amid persistent supply worries, which could also impact local inflation.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was trading at 4.32% in Asian trading hours, with focus on the Federal Reserve's policy decision next week.

($1 = 83.0350 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

