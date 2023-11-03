INDIA BONDS-India bond yields ease for the week as US peers plunge

By Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Friday, but lower for the week, tracking a sharp drop in U.S. yields, while traders continue to await fresh cues for further triggers.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.3140%, after closing at 7.3245% in the previous session. The yield eased four basis points (bps) for the week, after ending flat last week.

"There was some positive move tracking U.S. yields and oil also eased," said Pankaj Pathak, fund manager - fixed income at Quantum AMC.

"But the market continues to remain nervous regarding the open market sale of bonds from the central bank and that is acting as a strong cap for further downside move in yields."

U.S. yields plunged this week, especially after the Federal Reserve maintained an expected status quo on rates, with bets rising that the central bank may be done with hikes.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR dropped 18 basis points for the week and was around 4.65%, closer to the lowest level in three weeks.

The benchmark Brent crude contract also stayed comfortably below the critical $90 per barrel mark as the market staved off worries about supply disruptions despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, New Delhi raised 300 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) earlier in the day via debt sale, which also included the benchmark paper and a new 50-year bond.

India sold 100 billion rupees of its ultra-long bonds at 7.46%, which is marginally lower compared with other longer-duration securities. This bond saw strong participation from insurance companies.

Trading volumes, however, continued to remain impacted amid uncertainty over the timing of the open market sale of bonds from the RBI.

Market participants have raised concerns over declining trading activity in bonds since the RBI announced its plans to sell bonds via auctions in early October.

