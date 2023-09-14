INDIA BONDS-India bond yields drop tracking U.S. peers, OIS rates

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields fell Thursday morning tracking U.S. Treasuries after inflation data reinforced bets of the U.S. Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes next week.

The new 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.1324%, as of 10:30 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.1738%.

"Bond yields are following U.S. yields and overnight indexed swap rates lower," a trader at a primary dealership said.

"But we need to see if they can sustain this fall as oil prices remain elevated," he added.

India's one- and five-year overnight index swap rates dropped six basis points each on Thursday as U.S. 10-year yield fell to 4.2327% from its high of 4.35% on Wednesday.

U.S. consumer price index rose 0.6% month-on-month in August, the largest gain since June 2022.

The Fed is seen keeping interest rates on hold in its meeting next week but the odds of an increase in November are around 40%. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, crude oil prices edged higher on Thursday after dipping slightly in the previous session, as markets refocused on expectations of tight crude supply for the rest of 2023.

Indian government bond yields fell on Wednesday after domestic retail inflation eased to 6.83% in August from 7.44% in July. Still, inflation remained above the Reserve Bank of India's target band for a second consecutive month.

The RBI had held its key lending rate steady at 6.50% in the August meeting.

The Indian central bank will be on a long pause, said Puneet Pal, head-fixed income at PGIM India Mutual Fund.

The rate cutting cycle will start in India only when developed market central banks have addressed the challenge of inflation, likely from 2024 onwards, he added.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

