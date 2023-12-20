INDIA BONDS-India bond yields dip tracking US peers, debt sale caution caps move

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields eased marginally on Thursday, tracking a further fall in as U.S. yields, although caution ahead of a planned debt supply limited the impact.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.1549% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.1679% in the previous session.

"Market is already in a holiday mode, and hence we may not see any major moves on either side today, with the next trigger being the demand for the auction as well as the guidance from the central bank," trader with a primary dealership said.

New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.61 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday, and the auction comes at a time, when most traders are choosing to stay on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields continued to ease, with the 10-year US10YT=RR falling to 3.85% levels in Asian hours, its lowest in nearly five months as bets of early interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve aided sentiment.

Markets expect a 77% probability of the Fed cutting rates in March. The Fed has projected three rate cuts in 2024, but the market is pricing in five rate cuts of 25 bps each next year. FEDWATCH

Traders also await the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's December meeting, due after market hours on Friday, with focus on the thinking of central bank members about the interest rate trajectory in 2024.

The RBI had maintained status quo on rates and stance for fifth consecutive time with a cautious tone earlier this month.

The RBI's objective of aligning inflation with its 4% target on a durable basis is far from assured and a failure to do so could risk economic growth, it said in its bulletin on Wednesday.

($1 = 83.2120 Indian rupees)

