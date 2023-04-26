INDIA BONDS-India bond yields dip tracking US peers

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were marginally lower in early session on Wednesday, tracking a similar move in U.S. peers.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.1062% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.1298% in the previous session.

There is some buying push tracking U.S. yields, but any major action could now be seen on auction day and after the Federal Reserve policy decision, a trader with a state-run bank said.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, with yields easing across the curve, as shares of First Republic Bank collapsed, which raised fears that the regional banking crisis is yet to get over.

U.S. consumer confidence also fell to a nine-month low in April fuelling worries of a recession, which may force the Fed to reverse its aggressive rate hikes soon.

The Fed policy decision is due on May 3, with odds of a rate hike eased to below 80% from above 90% at the start of the week.

The two-year U.S. yield plummeted by around 20 basis points to near-3.90% levels, while the 10-year yield fell over 10 bps on Tuesday and was at 3.40%.

A dovish Fed may also provide similar comfort to the Reserve Bank of India which maintained a status quo on rates earlier this month.

Bets of easing inflation have cemented bets of a prolonged pause. India's March retail inflation dropped to 5.66% and is set to ease below 5% in April.

Bond yields have been trending downwards over the last few sessions as foreign banks have stepped up buying on hopes of a policy pivot.

These banks have bought bonds worth over 150 billion rupees ($1.83 billion) on a net basis in the last six sessions, data from Clearing Corp of India showed.

New Delhi to raise 310 billion rupees via sale of bonds on Friday.

($1 = 81.9675 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

