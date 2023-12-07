INDIA BONDS-India bond yields dip tracking oil, cenbank policy key focus

By Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields eased on Thursday, tracking a sharp decline in oil prices, while caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision on Friday capped the fall.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.2382%, after closing the previous session at 7.2528%.

Oil prices plunged on Wednesday, as worries about global fuel demand mounted after U.S. data showed a larger-than-expected rise in gasoline stocks, while concerns over China's economic health and future fuel demand also weighed. O/R

Falling oil prices bode well for the inflation outlook for import-dependent nations like India.

India's retail inflation likely picked up in November due to higher food prices, bringing it closer to the upper end of the RBI's 2%-6% target range, a Reuters poll found.

Inflation likely rose at an annual rate of 5.70% in November, faster than 4.87% in October, but some estimates, including that from Barclays, peg the reading at 6.15%.

"Inflation is expected to print high readings for at least another couple of months. Macroeconomic data has been mixed; GDP came out much stronger than expected, while core inflation is inching lower," Sandeep Bagla, chief executive officer at Trust Mutual Fund, said.

"The RBI is likely to maintain an equanimous stance, ready to react to emerging data, with no change in repo rate."

The central bank will hold the key policy rate at 6.50% for a fifth consecutive meeting, according to a Reuters poll.

Traders anticipate a hawkish undertone to the policy guidance, with the focus remaining on inflation and liquidity management.

Meanwhile, weaker economic data and softer inflation reading have led to bets that the Federal Reserve may start cutting rates in the first half of 2024, with the odds for a rate cut in March close to 61%. FEDWATCH

