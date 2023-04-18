INDIA BONDS-India bond yields dip on value buying, RBI policy minutes eyed

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Tuesday on value buying from investors, while the focus now shifted to minutes from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest policy meeting due on Thursday.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.2207%, after closing at 7.2475% on Monday.

The par level of 7.26% for the benchmark note, according to traders, is a strong resistance, and sparked a decent reversal once the yield hit that level earlier in the day.

Some traders also said that the fall in yields was on speculation of demand ahead of HDFC's bond issuance later in the week.

The RBI maintained an unexpected status quo on the repo rate in April after raising it by 250 basis points to 6.50% in the last financial year. Governor Shaktikanta Das, however, said the decision to pause was "for this meeting only" and that it was "not a pivot".

However, with India's retail inflation dipping to its lowest level since over a year in March, most market participants believe the RBI will maintain a prolonged pause on rates.

"The yield movement has remained rangebound over the last few sessions, while trading volume is low as is usually the case in April," said a dealer with a private bank.

The benchmark yield will find resistance at the 7.15% level and upward support will be at 7.26%-7.27%, according to Kalinge.

Traders also awaited debt supply on Friday, when the government is scheduled to raise 330 billion rupees ($4.02 billion) through the sale of bonds, which includes 7.26% 2033 note that will replace the existing benchmark paper soon.

($1 = 82.0090 Indian rupees)

