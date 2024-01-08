News & Insights

INDIA BONDS-India bond yields dip on value buying, lower oil prices

January 08, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

MUMBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields fell on Monday as traders booked profits after the recent fall in prices, while easing oil prices also supported investor sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.2016% after closing at 7.2348% in the previous session.

"Today's decline in yields was due to value buying as last week's fall in prices provided a good investment opportunity to some investors," said Yogesh Kalinge, vice president at A.K. Capital Services.

"Factors like easing oil prices and lower-than-scheduled quantum in Tuesday's state auction announcement also acted as positive triggers."

Nine states will aim to raise 193.30 billion rupees ($2.33 billion) via bonds on Tuesday, sharply lower than the scheduled amount of 291.9 billion rupees.

Some market participants are expecting a new 10-year bond to be sold in this week's auction, which has curbed major selling pressure for the security, traders said.

Oil prices fell more than 2% on Monday on sharp price cuts by top exporter Saudi Arabia and a rise in OPEC output, offsetting supply concerns generated by escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East. O/R

Falling oil prices bode well for the inflation outlook for import-dependent nations like India.

India's annual retail inflation rose to 5.55% in November, at its fastest pace in three months due to higher food prices. It is expected to rise 5.6% on-year in December, according to Barclays.

Key domestic and U.S. inflation data will be on investors' radar this week.

A persistent strength in the U.S. labour market sparked concerns over inflation and the extent of the Federal Reserve's rate cuts.

($1 = 83.1246 Indian rupees)

