INDIA BONDS-India bond yields dip on value buying, easing swap rates aid

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday, on value buying and as receiving in overnight index swap rates also aided sentiment.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1600%, after gaining seven basis points in three sessions to close at 7.1746% on Monday.

The five-year OIS rate ended at 6.42%, after jumping to 6.52% on Thursday.

"There was some spike in yields, tracking global fundamentals, and some of that was pulled back," said Abhishek Upadhyay, senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

"We expect range-bound trading till the next major trigger, which would be the local monetary policy."

The easing of Treasury yields since the U.S. 10-year paper topped 4% is giving local bond investors some confidence, traders said.

The Federal Reserve has raised rates by 525 basis points since March 2022 and signalled one more hike. However, the odds of a hike in September are just around 20%. FEDWATCH

Bets that U.S. rates may remain higher for longer may curb a further rally in bond prices, traders said.

Added to that are fears that local retail inflation might climb, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take a hawkish stance in its monetary policy review.

India's retail inflation jumped to 4.81% in June and, economists estimate, topped 6% in July, breaching the upper end of the RBI's medium-term target.

The RBI will hold its key interest rate at 6.50% through end-March 2024, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who pushed back their expectations for the first rate cut to the second quarter of 2024 from the first quarter in a June survey.

The RBI has maintained status quo on rates this fiscal after raising rates by 250 bps last year.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.