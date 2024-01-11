INDIA BONDS-India bond yields dip on positive sentiment before US inflation data

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Thursday as underlying sentiment remained supportive for bulls, with U.S. yields unable to rise much amid the anticipation of a favourable inflation print in the world's largest economy.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.1619%, following its previous close at 7.1808%. The yield has eased an aggregate of seven bps so far this week.

"The overall sentiment is bullish and the 10-year U.S. yield is also not rising much, easing below 4%. Hence, despite the auction of 10-year bond tomorrow, there is some additional position taken by traders before the crucial U.S. inflation data," said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank.

The U.S. consumer inflation reading is seen at 0.2% on-month in December, while inflation for 12 months to December is seen rising at a pace of 3.2%. USCPNY=ECI

U.S. bond yields eased marginally, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR dipping below the critical 4% mark convincingly, and not able to breach the level over the past few sessions.

Inflation reading would provide investors an idea about the outlook for interest rate trajectory in the world's largest economy, even as bets of aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve have eased.

The odds for a Fed rate cut in March stand at 68%, against around 90% towards the end of December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation print is due after bond market hours on Friday. The key price gauge is expected to rise but stay within the Reserve Bank of India's target range for a fourth straight month, according to a Reuters poll.

Inflation is seen at 5.87% on-year due to elevated food prices against 5.55% in November, the poll showed.

Bond traders also await New Delhi's debt sale worth 330 billion rupees ($3.98 billion) on Friday, which includes the benchmark, and will take its outstanding to 1.69 trillion rupees.

($1 = 83.0080 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.