INDIA BONDS-India bond yields dip; index inclusion optimism persists, Fed meet eyed

MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields fell marginally for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, as optimism that the country's debt could be added to global bond indexes continued to aid.

However, major focus remained on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision as well as the guidance on interest rate trajectory.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.1532%, after closing at 7.1597% in the previous session.

"The talks of index inclusion continue to support, but bonds have become quite rangebound," said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank. "The major focus would remain on whether the Fed provides any commentary towards an eventual rate cut."

Optimism over the inclusion of Indian bonds in global indexes has been helping demand lately, while foreign investors stepping up their purchases of bonds without an investment cap has also aided.

JPMorgan will likely review the composition of its emerging markets government bond index by early October, while a review of the FTSE global bond index is due before September end.

Even though there is no official commentary from the authorities, the Reserve Bank of India seeking feedback for the settlement of bonds via the Euroclear platform has been helping investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, the Fed is expected to stand pat on policy rates at the end of its meeting on Wednesday, but its guidance for the next quarter could move the markets either way, traders said.

The Fed has raised rates by 525 basis points (bps) since March 2022; the odds of a rate hike in November currently stand below 30%. FEDWATCH

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR was at 4.36%, near its highest level in 16 years, while the rate-sensitive two-year U.S. yield US2YT=RR was at 5.09%.

Traders will also await fresh debt sale, as New Delhi will raise 330 billion Indian rupees ($3.97 billion) through an auction on Friday.

($1 = 83.0573 Indian rupees)

