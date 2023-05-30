INDIA BONDS-India bond yields dip as US peers reverse course

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally lower on Tuesday, tracking U.S. peers, as lawmakers in the United States reached a tentative deal to raise the debt ceiling.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0102%, after closing at 7.0302% in the previous session.

"Bond yields are reacting to moves in U.S. Treasuries. However, all positives are now factored in, and yields may not fall much in coming days, with a major focus on RBI and Federal Reserve monetary policies," said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank.

U.S. yields fell in Asian trading hours, as bond traders welcomed the tentative deal to suspend Washington's borrowing limit until 2025 and avert a debt default. However, uncertainty looms over whether Congress will approve the deal.

The 10-year yield dipped eight basis points (bps) to 3.74%, after rising by over 40 bps in the last two weeks as strong economic data and hawkish commentary from U.S. Fed officials raised bets of another rate hike.

The odds of another 25 bps hike on June 14 stand at 61%, up from 40% last week and around 5% at the beginning of May. The Fed has raised rates by 500 basis points since March 2022 to 5.00%-5.25%. FEDWATCH

Back home, traders await India's growth data for January-March and the previous financial year, due on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists predicted the reading at 5% on-year, up from 4.4% in October-December. The data could provide cues on the Reserve Bank of India's stance ahead of its monetary policy decision on June 8.

Meanwhile, Indian states raised 255.50 billion rupees ($3.12 billion) through the sale of bonds at cutoff yields which were largely in line with estimates.

The central government aims to raise 330 billion rupees through the sale of bonds on Friday, and the auction includes 140 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

($1 = 82.7100 Indian rupees)

