INDIA BONDS-India bond yields dip as U.S. data signals Fed pause

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Thursday as easing U.S. inflation increased bets of the Federal Reserve not raising interest rates at its June meeting.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0234%, after closing at 7.0405% in the previous session.

"U.S. inflation was expected to be lower but actual data reinforced the view that the Fed is done with the rate hikes," said Yogesh Kalinge, vice president at AK Capital Services.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, as the inflation data provided relief to some investors who were concerned that price pressures may have been stronger than expected.

The 10-year U.S. benchmark bond US10YT=RR was last at 3.4066%, while the two-year note US2YT=RR was at 3.8848%.

Fed funds futures are currently pricing in a 98% likelihood of a pause in the June meeting from around 82% on Wednesday. FEDWATCH

The U.S. central bank hiked its interest rates by 25 basis points in its May meeting; the Fed funds rate currently stands at 5.00-5.25%.

Market participants now await local inflation data and the federal debt auction, both due on Friday, for further cues.

India's inflation likely cooled to an 18-month low in April to 4.80%, below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit for the second consecutive month, according to a Reuters poll.

The RBI had surprised the market with a status quo on rates in its April policy.

Easing local inflation may push the India benchmark bond yield below the 7% mark, but it may not sustain at that level for longer, according to traders.

"If the CPI print comes below the broader estimate of 4.80%, it could spark a small rally in prices, pushing yields lower. The next technical support is seen at 6.90%," Kalinge added.

The Indian government aims to raise 390 billion rupees ($4.77 billion) on Friday. The auction includes 120 billion rupees of liquid 2036 paper.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

