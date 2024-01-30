INDIA BONDS-India bond yields dip as sentiment positive in run up to budget

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Tuesday, tracking their U.S. peers, while broader market sentiment stayed positive in the run up to the nation's federal budget on Thursday.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.1570%, following its previous close at 7.1735%.

"Market is going into the budget with not much expectation of negative surprises, and traders expect the benchmark bond yield could ease towards 7.00%-7.05% in coming weeks, which is leading to constant bullish bias," said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank.

India is due to announce the budget for the next financial year. The government may keep its gross market borrowing for 2024/25 close to the current fiscal year's level, two sources told Reuters on Jan. 25.

India may target gross borrowing for the next financial year at between 15 trillion rupees ($180.48 billion) and 15.50 trillion rupees, against a planned 15.43 trillion rupees this fiscal year, according to the sources.

Indian funds, insurers and banks have increased positions in longer-duration bonds in anticipation of the budget being fiscally conservative with no pre-election spending surprises.

Recent bond auctions saw bids that surpassed expectations, said Alok Singh, group treasury head at CSB Bank, suggesting the market is positioning for a favourable budget, especially for long-term bonds.

According to a Reuters poll, the fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP is expected to decline to 5.30% in 2024/25 from 5.90% this fiscal.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond yields eased, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR around 4.05% after the Treasury said it would need to borrow less than its previous estimates. This comes days before Federal Reserve policy decision.

Markets have trimmed their bets on the timing and pace of Fed rate cuts in 2024.

($1 = 83.1133 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.