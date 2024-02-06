INDIA BONDS-India bond yields dip as focus shifts to cenbank policy decision

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally lower on Tuesday, contrasting the sharp climb in U.S. Treasury yields with focus shifting to the upcoming Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.0904%, following its previous close of 7.0937%.

The RBI's monetary policy decision is due on Thursday. The central bank is expected to hold the key interest rate steady, according to a Reuters poll.

Traders are anticipating some dovish commentary and guidance on the monetary policy from central bank members amid easing inflationary pressures as well as a fiscally prudent federal budget announcement.

Market participants also await guidance on banking system liquidity management, especially after the RBI's aggressive withdrawal of cash from the system.

"The main thing to look out for in the policy will be the commentary for liquidity management. For liquidity management, the challenge for the RBI is most of the current liquidity deficit is due to the lack of government spending and increase in their cash balances," said Neeraj Gambhir, the treasury head of Axis Bank.

Bond market sentiment improved after the government said it aims to reduce fiscal deficit and lower its gross borrowing by a wide margin in the next financial year.

The movement in local bond yields has been in contrast with its counterpart in the United States as Treasury yields have risen recently as a recent spate of strong economic data, including the key non-farm payrolls, pushed back the timing for policy easing.

Additionally, comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have also led to the trimming of bets for a May rate cut.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR was around 4.15% on Tuesday, up by nearly 30 basis points in three sessions, while the odds for a Fed rate cut in March remain around 15%, but that for a May rate cut have declined to around 65% from 88% last week. FEDWATCH

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.