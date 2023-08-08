INDIA BONDS-India bond yields dip as easing US peers, new 10-yr note plan aid mood

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally lower on Tuesday as U.S. yields pulled back, while the government's announcement of a new 10-year bond aided sentiment.

Traders, however, maintained a cautious stance amid expectations of a hawkish guidance from the Reserve Bank of India at its policy meeting on Thursday.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1643% after closing the previous session at 7.1981%.

The Indian government will sell bonds worth 330 billion rupees ($3.99 billion) on Friday, including 140 billion rupees worth of a new 10-year paper that will replace the existing benchmark paper in the coming weeks.

The 10-year paper will be well bid but is unlikely to see a massive premium over the existing benchmark bond as demand is likely to be dependent on the RBI's tone, traders said.

The RBI is expected to maintain key rates but will adopt a more hawkish tone as the recent rise in food prices risks becoming entrenched, economists and market participants said.

DBS Bank expects the evolving inflationary trend to pose an 80-100 basis points upside risk to inflation forecast of 5.2% for the September quarter.

"The way food and vegetable prices have moved, the July inflation number may disappoint us," said Aneesh Srivastava, executive director and chief investment officer at Star Health Insurance.

"I was expecting the RBI to increase policy rates by another 25 bps, but inflation numbers of previous few months were comforting, which allowed the RBI to pause."

Retail inflation in June rose 4.81%, snapping a four-month downward trend, and economists are forecasting readings for July and August to stay in the 6.5%-7.0% range, way above the RBI's upper tolerance limit.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR has remained around the 4.05% mark, after rising to 4.20% last week, with traders awaiting the July inflation print due on Thursday for cues on the interest rate trajectory.

($1 = 82.7940 Indian rupees)

