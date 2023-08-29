News & Insights

INDIA BONDS-India bond yields dip as 10-year US yield eases below 4.20%

Credit: REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

August 29, 2023 — 12:32 am EDT

MUMBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields continued their downtrend in the early session on Tuesday as U.S. yields eased further, with the 10-year Treasury US10YT=RR now below the crucial 4.20% handle.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.1622% as of 10:00 a.m. IST after ending the previous session at 7.1799%, a trader with a private bank said.

"It seems the rise in U.S. yields is done for now. Hence, bulls are getting more confident of a further dip in local bond yields," a trader with a state-run bank said.

U.S. yields continued easing, with the 10-year yield pulling back from near 16-year highs hit last week, with investors awaiting key U.S. data, led by the non-farm payrolls report for August on Friday.

The yields eased even as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank may need to raise rates further to cool still-too-high inflation.

Locally, traders will continue to monitor developments on the domestic inflation trajectory as well as evolving liquidity conditions, which will act as major cues.

India's retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.87% in June and traders expect the next reading to also remain elevated.

Inflation should be brought within the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band and its trajectory towards 4% must be "visible" before the war on inflation can be slackened, monetary policy committee member Jayanth Varma told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Monday.

Meanwhile, eight states plan to raise 159 billion rupees ($1.92 billion) via the sale of bonds later in the day. The quantum is sharply lower than 291 billion rupees, as per the scheduled calendar.

New Delhi aims to raise 390 billion rupees through the sale of bonds on Friday, which includes the liquid 14-year bond.

($1 = 82.6050 Indian rupees)

