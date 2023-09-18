INDIA BONDS-India bond yields dip amid optimism over index inclusion

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields eased at the start of the week after a sharp selloff on Friday made debt investment attractive and as optimism about the inclusion of domestic bonds in global indexes supported sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.1597% on Monday, after closing at 7.1644% on Friday.

Indian financial markets will remain shut on Tuesday for a local holiday.

"Bonds have been reacting to the expectations that Indian debt would be included in global bond indices in the upcoming review," said Aneesh Srivastava, executive director and chief investment officer at Star Health Insurance.

"But I expect upward pressure on yields to persist as U.S. yields and oil prices are higher, and inflation also remains elevated. Hence, this is not the best time for such an inclusion."

Market participants are expecting Indian bonds to get included in global indexes, especially as foreign investors increased buying of bonds with unlimited investment, while the Reserve Bank of India sought feedback on settlement via the Euroclear platform.

JPMorgan will likely review the composition of its index by early October, while a review of the FTSE global bond index is due before September end.

Bond yields rose earlier in the day as U.S. yields remained elevated, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR staying above 4.30%, and markets eyeing the Federal Reserve's policy decision due on Wednesday.

Crude oil prices were up, with the benchmark Brent contract hovering around $95 per barrel, its highest level in 10 months, amid persistent supply worries.

India is one of the largest importers of the commodity and elevated prices could impact local inflation, which eased to 6.83% in August from 7.44% in July but remained above the central bank's target band.

Bond yields rose on Friday after weaker-than-expected demand at the weekly debt auction.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

