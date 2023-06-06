INDIA BONDS-India bond yields dip after debt auction; RBI policy decision key

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally lower on Tuesday after the strong demand at the state debt auction, while traders awaited the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision due later in the week.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 6.9780%, after closing at 6.9958% in the previous session.

Indian states raised 173 billion rupees ($2.09 billion) through the sale of bonds, at cutoff yields slightly lower than estimates.

"It seems the market is moving in a bullish zone as we move closer to the monetary policy," a trader with a primary dealership said.

The RBI's policy decision is due on June 8 and it is expected to leave the key interest rate unchanged at 6.50% for June and for the rest of 2023, according to a Reuters poll of 64 economists.

The central bank had surprised markets with a status quo on rates in its April policy, after hiking the repo rate by 250 bps in the previous financial year.

"It is unlikely that the RBI will precede the Fed in reversing its course of rate hikes," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

"However, the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) may soften its tone, on net amid improving domestic inflation outlook (and a possible downward revision in its forecast), improving external sector dynamics and ongoing monetary-policy lags of past hikes."

The market will also closely watch for cues on the RBI'sapproach towards liquidity, even as interest rates are likely to remain unchanged, at least three bankers said.

Meanwhile, easing inflation in the U.S. has increased the bets of the Fed pausing its rate-hike cycle in the next meeting. The odds of a status quo on rates next week are currently at 77%. FEDWATCH

The U.S. central bank hiked its interest rates by 25 basis points in its May meeting and the Fed funds rate currently stands at 5.00-5.25%.

($1 = 82.6056 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

