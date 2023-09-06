INDIA BONDS-India bond yields continue rising, in tandem with Treasuries

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields continued to inch higher on Wednesday, mirroring the sharp jump in U.S. yields over the last couple of sessions and as oil prices topped a key psychological level.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.2186% as of 10:10 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.2068%. It has risen by five basis points so far this week.

"Local bonds will continue to track their U.S. peers as there is no other strong bullish trigger," a trader with a private bank said.

U.S. yields jumped, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR now up 20 basis points, to 4.26%, since last Friday after better-than-expected economic data and comments from a Federal Reserve official that interest rates could be higher for an extended period.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the latest round of economic data was giving the central bank space to see if it needs to raise rates again while cautioning that the market should not assume the hiking cycle is finished.

Still, the odds of another Fed rate hike later this month remain at around 7%. FEDWATCH

Brent crude oil prices rose for the seventh straight session, topping the critical $90 per barrel level, on worries over supply shortage after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary supply cuts to the end of the year.

The focus will also remain on the evolving liquidity situation ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) review, due by Friday, of the incremental cash reserve ratio for banks as well as the inflation trajectory.

The monetary policy committee will remain watchful of the evolving inflation situation but the recent spikes in vegetable prices will start ebbing going ahead, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday.

India's retail inflation rose to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.87% in June.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

