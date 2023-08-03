INDIA BONDS-India bond yields climb as US yield sustains march, rupee plummets

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields jumped on Thursday, with the benchmark yield ending at its highest level in over three months, tracking an unrelenting rise in U.S. yields and decline in local currency.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1981%, the highest since April 20, after closing the previous session at 7.1516%.

"Higher U.S. yields and fall in rupee are having an impact on local bonds. Fears that we would witness second round impact of inflation and rising oil prices are making investors nervous," said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank.

U.S. yields continued to climb on the back of a greater-than-expected rise in private employment, which underlines strength in the economy, and could keep interest rates elevated for longer.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR hit 4.1650% on Thursday, its highest level in nearly nine months.

Even though the data did little to move the needle towards an additional rate hike, traders stayed convinced that rates may remain elevated for longer.

Indian rupee INR=IN dropped to an over two-month, low tracking broader losses in most Asian currencies as risk sentiment worsened. It ended at 82.7225 per dollar.

Worries that retail inflation may jump again has been keeping investors at bay, as a steep rise could prompt the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to adopt a hawkish stance next week.

The RBI will hold its key interest rate at 6.50% through March end, as per a Reuters poll of economists.

They are now pushing back their expectations for the first rate cut to the second quarter of 2024 from the first quarter in a June survey.

India's retail inflation jumped to 4.81% in June after easing for four months. Some economists project a reading of around 6.5% for July.

Traders now await debt supply on Friday, when New Delhi aims to raise at least 390 billion rupees ($4.71 billion) through a sale of bonds.

($1 = 82.7600 Indian rupees)

