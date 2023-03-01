INDIA BONDS-India bond lower after weaker-than-expected growth

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended lower on Wednesday on value buying after weaker-than-expected growth data, which may force the central bank to rethink its monetary policy tightening stance.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC ended at 7.4180%, after closing higher at 7.4623% on Tuesday.

The yield rose 12 basis points (bps) in February, which was the biggest monthly jump since September.

The Reserve Bank of India sold Treasury Bills worth 390 billion rupees ($4.73 billion) earlier in the day, with cutoff for the 364-day paper at 7.39%, highest in over four years.

The yield curve between the two-year and 10-year government bonds is likely to invert, on the back of worsening liquidity deficit in India's banking system and bets of continued rate hikes, analysts said, adding the short-end rates are expected to rise further.

Meanwhile, Asia's third-largest economy recorded year-on-year growth of 4.4% in October-December, down from 6.3% in July-September, and also below a Reuters forecast of 4.6%. The government, however, retained its growth forecast of 7% for 2022/23.

With sticky inflation, markets are pricing in an additional repo rate hike in April, Radhika Rao, a senior economist at DBS Bank said.

Meanwhile, tight onshore liquidity and demand uncertainty facing higher bond sales next fiscal year have flattened the yield curve, she added.

The RBI has raised the repo rate by 250 bps since May last year to 6.50%.

"A slight curve inversion is a risk as temporary end-quarter drivers aggravate the liquidity squeeze. Besides slower incremental demand for bonds by banks next year, a proposed plan to tax high-value insurance policies could hurt demand from insurers," Rao added.

India aims to gross borrow 15.43 trillion rupees through the sale of bonds in the next financial year, which will also bring back demand-supply dynamics into focus.

($1 = 82.4440 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

