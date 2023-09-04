INDIA BONDS-India benchmark yield nears 7.20% as US peers reverse direction

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields opened the week higher, with the benchmark bond yield nearing the crucial 7.20% mark after U.S. peers rose last week.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.1877% as of 10:00 a.m. IST on Monday after ending the previous session at 7.1671%.

"Locally, there is no immediate trigger. Hence, bond yields will closely track U.S. peers through the week," a trader with a private bank said.

U.S. yields were up on Friday after the August non-farm payrolls report showed that the world's largest economy added more jobs than expected last month, but the unemployment rate rose with a slight decline in wage inflation.

The unemployment rate increased to 3.8%, up from 3.5% in July but still below the Federal Reserve's latest median estimate of 4.1% by the fourth quarter of this year. The U.S. bond market will be closed on Monday for Labor Day.

Still, the odds of another rate hike by the Fed later this month eased to around 7%. FEDWATCH

Back home, traders will also keep an eye on the domestic inflation trajectory and the evolving liquidity situation as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reviews its decision to reduce liquidity in the banking system through an incremental cash reserve ratio.

India's retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.87% in June. Traders anticipate another elevated reading for August.

ANZ Researchsays there is a risk of rate hikes if food inflation remains higher for much longer and even though it is not a base case, such a scenario may force the RBI to hike the repo rate in October or December, while keeping the banking system liquidity tight.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Brent crude contract is nearing the critical $90 per barrel mark as market sentiment was buoyed by positive economic data, as well as expectations of the ongoing crude supply cuts from major producers.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

