INDIA BONDS-India benchmark yield near 7%, traders eye RBI view for cues

MUMBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields open marginally higher on Thursday, tracking a spike in U.S. peers, but the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision and guidance on future rates hold the key for further direction.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 6.9978% as of 9:45 a.m. IST, after closing at 6.9808% in the previous session.

"There is some pressure at open because of U.S. yields, but the central bank's action will be the guiding factor," a trader with a primary dealership said.

U.S. yields rose after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates - a move that could prompt the Federal Reserve to retain a hawkish stance when policymakers meet next week and again say U.S. rates will stay higher for longer.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR rose to around the 3.80% mark, while the odds of a pause in the rate cycle by the Fed next week further fell to 70% from around 80%. Th Fed has raised rates by 500 bps since March 2022 to 5.00%-5.25%. FEDWATCH

Back home, the RBI is widely seen holding the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%. All 64 economists polled by Reuters expect rates to remain on hold for 2023.

The Indian central bank had surprised markets with a status quo in its April meeting after hiking rates by 250 bps in the previous financial year to tame inflation.

The market will closely monitor commentary on the future trajectory of interest rates, liquidity in the banking system, and inflation outlook.

The RBI may have to absorb liquidity through overnight variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions, as bankers remain reluctant to park funds for a longer duration.

Meanwhile, the currency in circulation dropped for a second consecutive week after the central bank withdrew the country's highest-value currency note in May, one of the factors driving the current liquidity surplus.

