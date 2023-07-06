INDIA BONDS-India benchmark yield at over 2-month high as Fed rate hike bets dampen mood

By Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields climbed on Thursday, with the benchmark bond yield ending at a more-than-two-month high tracking a sharp jump in U.S. yields, after minutes of U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting showed more rate hikes are on the cards.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1464%, its highest level since April 21, after closing at 7.1072% on Wednesday.

"Bond yields should continue their rise, as higher U.S. yields, coupled with heavy supply through the quarter, will test investors," said Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice president at PNB Gilts.

U.S. Treasury yields continued their upward momentum from Wednesday. The 10-year U.S. yield neared 4%, while the two-year yield, a closer indicator of interest rate expectations, is approaching the 5% handle.

While the Fed opted for a pause at the June meeting, the minutes revealed that some members could have supported a 25-basis point (bps) hike. Further, almost all participants judged that additional rate increases later this year would be appropriate.

The Fed has raised rates by 500 bps in 10 consecutive meetings from March 2022 to May 2023, before pausing in June. The odds of an increase in July have now risen to around 85%. FEDWATCH

India's five-year overnight indexed swap rates also jumped to their highest level in nearly four months on Thursday on strengthened bets of rate hikes and simultaneous pushback of pivot expectations.

Market participants now await the government debt sale on Friday. India plans to raise 4.47 trillion rupees ($54.20 billion) through bond sales between July and September, with 390 billion rupees on Friday.

Banks also expect the Reserve Bank of India to continue with more overnight variable rate reverse repo auctions, despite its first such attempt seeing subscriptions of less than half the target amount of 1 trillion rupees.

($1 = 82.4782 Indian rupees)

