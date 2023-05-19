INDIA BONDS-India 10-yr yield tops 7% as cenbank dividend misses mkt estimates

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally higher on Friday, as the Reserve Bank of India's surplus transfer to the government undershot market estimates, outweighing the impact of stronger-than-expected demand at the weekly auction.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0106%, after ending below 7% for the last five sessions, including at 6.9866% in the previous session. The yield also posted its first weekly rise in five.

The RBI approved a surplus transfer of 874.16 billion rupees ($10.69 billion) to the government for the fiscal year ended March, it said in a statement on Friday.

The government had budgeted a dividend of 480 billion rupees for the year, from the central bank, state-run banks and other financial institutions, compared with the 303.07 billion rupees it received in fiscal 2022.

However, traders had expected the RBI to transfer a surplus of more than 1 trillion rupees in fiscal 2023 which, they said, would also improve the banking system liquidity and help ease overnight rates.

"The incremental dividend will improve the ability of the government to spend through the schemes more smoothly, but we believe it would be premature to comment on revising the annual borrowing program in isolation looking upon the dividend," said Siddharth Kothari, an economist with Sunidhi Securities & Finance

Earlier in the day, New Delhi raised 330 billion rupees ($4.04 billion) through the sale of bonds. That included 140 billion rupees of the benchmark paper at lower-than-expected yields, which led to a rally in bond prices in the secondary market.

Bond yields had also been reacting to the recent spike in U.S. yields, with purchases driven by data showing easing inflation and bets of a large dividend by the RBI.

The 10-year U.S. yield has risen by 25 bps in the last five sessions to trade near 3.65%, with the sell-off fanned by comments from Federal Reserve policymakers that inflation did not appear to be cooling fast enough to pause its rate-hike campaign. ($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

