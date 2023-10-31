INDIA BONDS-India 10-yr yield sees biggest monthly jump in a year on RBI debt sale plan

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields jumped in October, with the benchmark bond yield posting its biggest monthly rise in a year, as the central bank shocked the market with its plan to sell bonds via auctions, while U.S. yields rose for the sixth consecutive month.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.3558% after closing at 7.3701% in the previous session.

The yield climbed 14 basis points in October, the biggest such move since September 2022 and after rising four bps last month.

Bond yields jumped after the Reserve Bank of India on Oct. 6 said it planned to sell bonds via open market operations to absorb liquidity.

"The OMO plan shifted the trading range upwards and since then yields have stayed elevated, with the market awaiting any further developments," said Abhishek Upadhyay, a senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

Yields stayed elevated through the month due to the uncertainty about the timing of debt sale, especially as the RBI has stepped up bond sales via screen-based trades.

The market expects around 500 billion rupees of such sales this quarter.

Traders will eye any cues from the RBI as it is likely to meet select banks later this week, with a discussion about liquidity on the agenda.

Banking system liquidity stayed in deficit for the most part of the month, which could be one of the reasons for the central bank to not start with debt sales immediately, traders said.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields rose on increasing bets that interest rates would remain higher for longer.

The 10-year Treasury yield was set to post the sixth consecutive monthly jump. It was at 4.83%, up 26 bps for October, after rising an aggregate of 112 bps in the last five months.

Traders are also eyeing the Federal Reserve policy, wherein the U.S. central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged, but commentary from Chair Jerome Powell will be critical for further moves.

