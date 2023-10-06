INDIA BONDS-India 10-yr yield hits 7.30% for first time in 6 mths on RBI open market sale comment

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields jumped, with the benchmark bond yield rising to 7.30% for the first time since April, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mentioned the possibility of open market sale of bonds, while keeping rates unchanged as expected.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.2962% as of 11:15 a.m. IST, after ending at 7.2140% in the previous session. The yield hit 7.3020% earlier in the day, the highest for the 10-year since April 3.

Yields on other bonds were also higher by around 7-9 basis points.

"Mentioning open market operations (OMO) was a big negative surprise, and hence saw the (yield) break the key upside technical level of 7.26% comfortably," a trader with a state-run bank said.

"We would now wait for more colour on this at the press conference," the trader added.

While keeping rates unchanged, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said going forward, the central bank, while remaining nimble, may have to consider OMO sales to manage liquidity, consistent with the stance of monetary policy.

"The timing and quantum of such operations will depend on the evolving liquidity conditions."

The RBI also nudged banks to be more active in the interbank call money market instead of parking funds passively at the Standing Deposit Facility.

Banking system liquidity has remained tight after the central bank, in August, asked banks to maintain a cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) of 10% on the increase in some deposits.

While the I-CRR has been eased out in phases, overnight and money market rates have risen since then.

Traders also eye demand at the debt auction after the latest development, as New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion Indian rupees via sale of bonds, which includes 130 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

