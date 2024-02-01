INDIA BONDS-India 10-yr bond yield sees biggest drop in 9 months on budget optimism

By Dharamraj Dhutia and Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields slumped as the 10-year yield posted its biggest single-session fall in nine months after the federal budget positively surprised the markets with lower-than-expected fiscal deficit and gross borrowing targets for the next financial year.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.0583% on Thursday, compared with its previous close of 7.1442%. The yield ended at the lowest level since July 18, and also posted its biggest single-session fall since May 3.

"The government has positively surprised the bond markets by exceeding the fiscal consolidation roadmap," said Rahul Bhuskute, CIO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

"As the gross borrowing number is 1.3 trillion rupees lower than market estimates, the bond demand-supply scenario for next year improves significantly, especially with the 2-2.5 trillion rupees of flows expected from foreign investors due to index inclusion."

While unveiling the interim budget for 2024/25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government aims to reduce its fiscal deficit to 5.1% of gross domestic product (GDP), from downwardly revised 5.8% for this financial year.

The government will aim to gross borrow 14.13 trillion rupees ($170.28 billion) via bonds, against expectations of 15.60 trillion rupees in a Reuters poll, and with net borrowings of 11.75 trillion rupees.

The gross borrowing was unexpectedly lowered as the government expects to repay a chunk of maturing debt through the Goods and Services Tax compensation fund, budget documents showed.

The benchmark bond yield is expected to ease to 6.75% levels in the next few months, as the unexpected cut in borrowing has turned demand-supply dynamics favourable, said B. Prasanna, head of treasury at ICICI Bank.

Market participants would now shift their focus to the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due next week after the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed back rate cut to May, as it awaits more evidence of inflation moving lower.

Investors are now pricing in a 36% chance of a rate cut in March, down from a 73% chance seen a month ago. FEDWATCH

($1 = 82.9789 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.